ESBC Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ESBC has a market cap of $1.02 million and $54,243.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,159,670 coins and its circulating supply is 29,880,336 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

