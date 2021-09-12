Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $359.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.70 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

ESS stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,923. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.