EUNO Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $18.89 million and $186.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00893910 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000092 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,312,302,682 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.