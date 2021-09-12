Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $255.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.