Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €32.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

A number of research firms recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

EVK stock opened at €27.87 ($32.79) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.83 and its 200-day moving average is €29.19.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

