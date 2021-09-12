Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 112,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

