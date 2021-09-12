F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

