F3Logic LLC Sells 708 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12,812.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 317,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 314,794 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.9% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 215,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 105,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

HBAN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

