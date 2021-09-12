Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

