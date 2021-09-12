Falcon Wealth Planning Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

