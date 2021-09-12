Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 659 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.