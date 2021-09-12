Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on September 30th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by 122.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

