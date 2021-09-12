FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

