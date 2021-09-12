Fifth Third Bancorp Has $33,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

