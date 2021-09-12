Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 699.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.