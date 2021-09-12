Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 437 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 72.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 245.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

