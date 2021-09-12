Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,694,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,350,000 after buying an additional 535,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 511,765 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 346,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,138,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

