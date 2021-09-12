Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

