Financial Comparison: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) vs. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AutoWeb and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

AutoWeb currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.30%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Bumble.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.46 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.04 Bumble $488.94 million 14.26 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33% Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54%

Summary

Bumble beats AutoWeb on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

