Financial Survey: Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

42.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ipsen and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 0 6 2 0 2.25 Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Ipsen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ipsen and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.07 billion 2.61 $625.98 million $2.09 11.44 Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,337.27 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.60

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ipsen beats Lucira Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin. The Consumer Healthcare segment include brands such as Smecta, a naturally extracted purified clay for the symptomatic treatment of acute diarrhea; Tanakan, a standardized extract from the leaves of Ginkgo biloba for the treatment of various neurological and neuro-sens or ial disorders; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults an

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

