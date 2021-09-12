Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.85) and last traded at GBX 903 ($11.80). Approximately 286,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 376,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 909.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 895.44.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Hayes bought 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.