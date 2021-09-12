First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $43.68 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,846 shares of company stock worth $328,594. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

