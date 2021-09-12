First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 419.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

SPHD opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $46.49.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.