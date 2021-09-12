First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,114 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.