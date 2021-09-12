First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFHY opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16.

