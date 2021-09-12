First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 814,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $60.93 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.