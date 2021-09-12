First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,275,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.88 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

