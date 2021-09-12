First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 840 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 75.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $180.25 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.