First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,937,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE G opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

