First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.