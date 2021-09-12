First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,049,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,489,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 735.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,317 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,425. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

