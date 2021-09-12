First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 146,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares during the period.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

