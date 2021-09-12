First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of RFEM opened at $71.85 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

