FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $318.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $260.75. 491,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

