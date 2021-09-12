Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.01

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.01 and last traded at $129.01, with a volume of 10764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

