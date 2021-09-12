Fluity 24-Hour Volume Hits $195.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Fluity coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $857,301.68 and approximately $195.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,538,126 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.