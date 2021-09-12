Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

