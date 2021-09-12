Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.31 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

