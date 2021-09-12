Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,924 shares of company stock worth $22,945,739 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $265.68 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $275.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 212.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.56 and its 200 day moving average is $197.83.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.