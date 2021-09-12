Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $460,400 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

