Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NTST opened at $25.59 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,559.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

