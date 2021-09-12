Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of PEGA opened at $133.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 833.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $276,335. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

