Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,762 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

