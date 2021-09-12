Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,060

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Frontier Developments to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,775 ($36.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 61.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,559 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,646.85. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

