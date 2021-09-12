Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.51

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 271749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

