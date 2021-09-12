FY2023 EPS Estimates for DS Smith Plc Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DS Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

DS Smith stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.