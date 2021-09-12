Gala (GALA) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $147.41 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044607 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

