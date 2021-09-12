Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 17440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Several research firms have commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

