Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 on October 1st

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.83 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
