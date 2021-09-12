Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 on October 1st

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.83 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPEY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

