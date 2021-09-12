GamerCoin Price Tops $0.0527 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and $467,078.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00180860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.80 or 0.99948710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.28 or 0.07179357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00918197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.